Locals react to violent riots at United States’ Capitol

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – We’ve seen what our politicians and analysts think – but we also wanted to hear local perspectives. 17News spoke with locals at the Park at River Walk a few hours after supporters of President Trump broke into the Capitol.

It’s one of the few times in history that unwelcome guests broke into the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. This all in protest to what they believe was a fraudulent presidential election.

“I think it’s really crazy,” said Cameron Newson, Bakersfield resident. “There are a lot of people who are really upset about trump losing. They feel like they’re defeated as well.”

“I don’t think they did as much due diligence as they should have,” said Donna Haynes, former Bakersfield resident. “I think people deserve to know who really won.”

Some sympathize with their cause.

“Well I’m sorry to hear that someone was injured,” Haynes said. “But I understand the right to peaceful protest and I understand their frustration.”

Others were confused by how easily protesters passed security.

“Im surprised they let it go as far as they did,” Newson said. “If it was anyone else besides trump it would’ve been a different story.”

“We as a people have the opportunity and we should have ready availability to make our voices heard,” said Shayne Cross, Bakersfield resident. “But there’s a way to go about things.”

One local was frustrated with everyone involved.

“Personally, honestly I’m disappointed with the American people as a whole,” Cross said. “Both sides.”

He’s hoping for a united states of America.

“We need to learn how to come together as a nation just looking at how everything is going,” Cross said. “We had ample opportunity to stop this and they had ample opportunity to calm things on their side so of course this is going to be a unison thing.”

These riots have caused Congress to delay certifying the electoral votes. It’ll most likely be later this evening.