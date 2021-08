BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Grapery’s Cotton Candy-flavored grapes are back on store shelves at Sully’s Chevron locations in Bakersfield.

Sully’s announced on social media that the Cotton Candy grapes will be available while supplies last. Grapery teamed up with fruit breeder International Fruit Genetics to create the sweet flavor. The grapes are harvested right here in Kern County.

