Locale in Downtown Bakersfield to receive thousands of dollars from Barstool Sports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A popular restaurant in downtown Bakersfield is getting a helping hand in these challenging times. Like many local business owners – Heather Laganelli wasn’t sure her restaurant would survive the pandemic.

“That’s a huge problem,” said Heather Laganelli, owner of Locale Farm to Table. “When you’re working harder than you’ve ever worked in your life and you don’t see a payout for your hard work.”

Locale farm to table eatery has been in downtown bakersfield for the past six years.

“This was a dream because Bakersfield is surrounded by farms and I just couldn’t fathom that we didn’t have a farm to table restaurant in our community.”

But business has lagged since March. Laganelli says she started working 18 hours a day to stay open.

“Anything I could think of to do to keep my business afloat, I was doing,” Laganelli said. “I didn’t sleep for two days. Worked all nighters to get the charcuterie boards out because we needed the money.”

Then – a former employee tagged her on instagram.

“She came across dave Portnoy’s post and she tagged me,” Laganelli said.

Dave Portnoy is the founder of barstool sports – a digital media company with more than 9 million followers on Instagram. He recently raised more than 7 million dollars to put into ‘the barstool fund’. He plans to give that money to small business owners across the country. After seeing his post – Laganelli decided to apply.

“Got out of work it was 430 in the morning,” Laganelli said. “And I sent in my submission for my application.”

Then- on Christmas Eve…

“This is the second time I had missed a FaceTime request from a number I hadn’t known,” Laganelli said. “Ah I’m just going to get it.”

Dave Portnoy: “We want to help out”

Heather Laganelli: “Shut up.”

Portnoy: “Yeah, that’s what this call is for.”

Laganelli: “I can’t even.”

Today she’s still dancing with joy.

“Yes Oh my God I cannot believe this is happening,” Laganelli said. “Like happy dance, all the dances.”

Laganelli says she asked Portnoy for enough money to cover her loss during the pandemic. She wont know how much she’s getting until later this week. She says locale will still need the community’s support to survive. To learn more about her restaurant you can follow them on Instagram @localefarmtotable.