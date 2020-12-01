Locale Farm to Table teaming up with local businesses for ’31 Days of Giving’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Locale Farm to Table is teaming up with several local businesses to host a “31 Days of Giving” giveaway on social media.

Locale Farm to Table is giving away a prize package from 40 local businesses every day, including House of Beauty, New Vintage Grill, Jakes Tex Mex, Bella at The Marketplace and more. To enter, go to the Locale Farm to Table Instagram page, like the “31 Days of Giving” post, comment and tag a friend. Winners must be following the Instagram page to be chosen. Each comment will count as an entry, according to Locale.

The giveaway will be happening weekly throughout the entire month of December. Locale Farm to Table said they hope the giveaway will spread cheer, awareness and boost local business.

