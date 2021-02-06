Local youth celebrate black history in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Mothers Against Gang Violence celebrated black history month in East Bakersfield today, near the Casa Loma School. Dozens of children gathered to perform and to learn more about people of color who have changed history.

“Kids are excited, it gives them something to look forward to because they’re given a chance to look at history,” said Xenia King, President of Mothers Against Gang Violence. “What’s now and what could be.”

A handful of kids sang and danced to their favorite black artists. Some took center stage to talk about the accomplishments of famous people of color – like Jackie Robinson, Jay-Z, and Kobe Bryant.

“Children are angels and if you can be a part of their world and make it better,” King said. “That’s the best thing any human being could do.”

Mothers Against Gang Violence organized the event to bring awareness of the need for social and economic development in communities of color.

“I hope to accomplish change every time I come out here and connect with our people and talk to our community and hold these events,” King said. “It’s about making change here in greater bakersfield. This is our city, this is where we live and I want us to live in peace.”

Other organizations came to show their support – including the Buffalo Soldiers.

“I come out here because when I grew up in this neighborhood people gave back to me and my brothers and sisters,” said Nicholas Ray from Buffalo Soldiers. “So I think it’s only right that we replicate the things that happened to us and we give back to the community.”

Event organizers hope the younger generation will grow up appreciating black historical heroes. Tune in for a black history special on February 27th, on TV-17.