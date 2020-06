BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local World War II Navy veteran celebrated a big milestone Thursday with help from the community.

Bob Berman, who lives at Brookdale Riverwalk in northwest Bakersfield, celebrated his 100th birthday. The staff at Brookdale asked the community to send him videos wishing him a “happy birthday” to make his day special.

If you would like to wish Bob a “happy birthday”, you can e-mail your video to bkdriverwalk@gmail.com.