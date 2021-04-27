Local woman wins over $77k from Porterville casino penny machine

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — A local woman was in for the surprise of a lifetime last Sunday at Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville. Jennifer Easter bet the max bet of just $2.50 on the Tower of Power penny machine, and left with more than $77,000 in winnings.

Eagle Mountain Casino General Manager, Matthew Mingrone says despite the pandemic and reduced capacity regulations, the casino continues to see winners everyday.

The casino, which is about an hour drive from Bakersfield, kicks off its 25th year this summer. To celebrate they are giving guests a chance to win with the anniversary spin this May and June, where they will select five winners every week. For ongoing promotions and specials, you can visit the casino website by clicking here.

*Guests must be 18 years or older to enter Eagle Mountain Casino.