Local woman walks hoping to raise money for injured Houston police officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield woman is celebrating her birthday by giving back to a relative — a Houston police officer who survived a deadly helicopter crash two months ago.

During an investigation on May 2, Chase Cormier was piloting a Houston police helicopter with his partner Officer Jason Knox, when the chopper lost control and crashed. Knox was killed and Cormier was severely injured.

Cormier has a long and extensive road to recovery and it’s unknown when he’ll walk again.

Carla Phillips, Cormier’s cousin, launched a Facebook fundraiser with a goal of $10,000. On Friday, she walked around town with a “Thin Blue Line” flag until she reached her goal.

Phillips exceeded her goal. One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit Assist the Officer Inc. — a non-profit based out of Houston.