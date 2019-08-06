Local woman to compete at world renowned equestrian event this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)- It’s the first equestrian competition of it’s kind with $50,000 at stake on a world stage.

An exciting opportunity for a local woman and her horse.

“I’m from Bakersfield. I grew up here showing in 4-H. I started my reining career here. I started riding when I was about 5. My mom grew up with horses, so horses were kind of our thing. She passed away about 4 years ago. It’ll be 4 years August 6. Since then all of my riding and competing has sort have been in her honor,” said Lindsay Handren.

As you just read, Lindsay Handren’s mother died four years ago.

Although gone, her memory lives on every time Handren saddles up to ride.

“It’s kind of extra special. This is normally a really hard time of year for me so to have all of these positive events happening, it’s kind of a blessing you know to help me get thru it,” Handren said.

Handren is talking about a new competition, the first of it’s kind, set to take place on the biggest stage she’ll ever compete on – at The Run for a Million, a world renowned competition billed as the richest event in the history of equine sports.

The best of the best will be there.

“This will definitely be the biggest competition. The most at stake and probably the hardest to get quailfied for so just to be able to go an be able to participate is a huge deal,” Handren said.

Handren qualified for the $50K Non-Pro Reigning Championship, an event held prior to the main event, The Run for a Million.

Her morther hoped one day Handren would be a professional in the horse reigning industry, this competition is her first step.

She’s one ride closer to the dream she and her mother shared.

Handren will compete August 17.

We’re certainly all rooting for her.