Local woman survives breast cancer, finds strength through faith

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As a young child, Carrie Johnson lost her mother to breast cancer. Then, in in her 30’s, she was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer after discovering two lumps.

She says from an early age, she made sure to check herself often to prevent the disease that took her mothers’ life. That’s when she noticed an abnormality. she says she found out while minisering over in Africa. She explains it was a lonely and scary process at first. But her faith in God kept her going.

But she didn’t let the disease overtake what she had. ohnson now has been cancer free for five years and continues to help those struggling with cancer. he encourages woman to make sure they check themselves regulary. she says it could save your life.

If you are a battling cancer or are a survivor and are looking for support services, check out these services offered.

Links for Life

Self examination