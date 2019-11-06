Local woman says priceless family heirlooms were stolen from storage unit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local woman who stored treasured family heirlooms at a local storage facility is looking for answers after those items were stolen and destroyed.

Patricia Hand claims her belongings were stolen from the U-Haul storage unit located off White Lane, near Ashe and Gosford roads.

Hand says she called Pay Smart Storage to make a payment and was told they needed to talk to her sister, because the account was under her name.

She says they iinformed her sister that Hand’s belongings had been stolen.

Hand claims her storage was completely full and now only has nine boxes left. She says the lock was still on the door after the burglary.

She says valuable items were stolen, including her late uncle’s Army medals.

Hand says she filed a police report and hopes for the best.

Another woman called 17 News saying her things were also stolen and the lock was still on the door too.

17 News reached out to Bakersfield police, but did not recieve any new information.

If you have any information about the case, call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.