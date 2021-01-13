Local woman earns prestigious Mary Kay recognition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local woman has earned the use of the Mary Kay pink Cadillac for exceeding goals set within the business.

Jacqueline LeClair Marasigan will take possession of the Cadillac XT5 at Three-Way Chevrolet, according to a news release. She began her Mary Kay business in 2016 and became and became an independent sales director two years later.

“What an incredible honor it is to represent Mary Kay in the iconic Pink Cadillac,” said LeClair Marasigan in the release. “It’s the only Pink Cadillac in town!”

Since the Mary Kay Career Car Program’s inception in 1969, more than 170,000 independent sales force members have qualified or re-qualified to earn the use of a Mary Kay Career Car, the release said.