Local woman battling rare stage 4 cancer living life to the fullest



Bakersfield, Ca. (KGET)– Imagine being in the prime of your youth, when you’re hit with the life changing news.You have cancer. That’s exactly what happened to Natasha Sims. When she was 23-years-old, she was diagnosed with sarcoma. And not just any cancer, the rarest form of sarcoma.

Five years ago, Natasha discovered a tumor in her leg. Since then, it has turned into so much more. Just a year and a half ago, doctors told her she had Stage 4 sarcoma. Natasha’s cancer spread, affecting her lungs. Currently, she has over 50 tumors in her lung.

But, even in the worst of times, she isn’t letting cancer win the fight. Sims says she found faith and that is what has pushed her to fight on. She isn’t letting cancer put her life on hold. Her message of strength and positivity carries on further than just herself. She uses it to inspire her 6th graders. She tells her students that if she can go through life with cancer, they can get through anything.

Natasha’s fight is far from over, but fighting is what she’ll continue to do.