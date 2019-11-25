Local West Side Crips member sentenced to more than 26 years in prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man and West Side Crips member known as Big Mice was sentenced in federal court this week after being convicted on several drug-related charges.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 34-year-old Jarvis Thomas was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Fresno to 320 months in prison, or nearly 30 years, and five years of supervised release.

Thomas was convicted for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth and participating in a criminal street gang.

According to court documents, Thomas conspired to distribute the meth in Bakersfield and North Dakota.

Thomas was arrested in January 2018 in connection with a gang bust that started the previous December after a 10-month investigation. More than 35 members of the West Side Crips were arrested on suspicion of offenses including burglary, illegal gun possession, drug sales and murder.

Thomas was the only one to plead not guilty to charges, according to court documents.