Local voters receiving notifications from state that Kern County Elections Office has not received their ballots

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some local voters who have signed up for ballot tracking are receiving emails from the state saying that the Kern County Elections Office has not received their ballot, the office said Wednesday.

The Elections Office says that ballots dropped off at the main office, a satellite office or at an official Saturday drop-off event are delivered to the Elections Office the same day.

However, due to a heavy volume of mail ballots as well as maintenance on a sorting machine, the department said some ballots turned in recently have not yet been processed. Voters will be notified once their ballots are processed, according to the Elections Office.

The department said the Secretary of State’s system does not record that ballots have been received until the Elections Office begins processing them.

For more information, visit kernvote.com or call 661-868-3590.