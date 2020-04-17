Local victims, law enforcement marking Crime Victims’ Rights Week with videos, photos

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Recognition of next week’s Crime Victims’ Rights Week will not happen as usual thanks to the coronavirus.

Instead of the usual march, speeches and vigils that are typically held to mark the week, MADD Kern County’s Advisory Board has asked victims, advocates, law enforcement and others to record short videos or send pictures.

The organization said the videos and photos cover how residents have been impacted by crime and why we should always remember and help local crime victims.

These will be posted on the MADD Kern County Facebook page, the first of which comes from District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. Representatives from MADD Kern County, California Highway Patrol, Chain Cohn Stiles and other organizations will also be contributing.