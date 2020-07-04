Local veteran gets Honor Flight experience from home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local veterans decided to bring the Honor Flight experience to another veteran who is no longer able to go on a flight.

Bill Burdick was supposed to travel to Washington D.C. to view the Vietnam Memorial, but he couldn’t make the trip because of his physical health. Then the COVID-19 pandemic forced Honor Flight Kern County to cancel all flights for the year.

Fellow veterans drove to his home, saluting him, while Burdick sat with his family.

Burdick served in the Army for a decade as an engineer in Vietnam. He met his wife in Saigon and they married in 1970. This year they celebrate their 50th anniversary.