Local veteran celebrates his 90th birthday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on public events for months, but that didn’t stop Honor Flight Kern County from safely celebrating a local veteran’s 90th birthday.

Both Honor Flight and Portrait of a Warrior gallery held a drive-by birthday celebration for Harold Davenport. He served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars and turned 90 years old on Saturday.

The celebration also included a pinning ceremony as cars drove by to give the veteran well wishes and cheers. Davenport said he was moved by the outpouring of support.

“I never expected this many people to be out and I’m very humbled,” he said.