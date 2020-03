BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bob Otto, a World War II and Korean War veteran, and perhaps Bakersfield’s best known bugler, died Thursday at the age of 98.

Otto served in the Air Force during the two conflicts.

For more than 30 years, he was a mainstay of the Associated Veterans Honor Guard, playing Taps at thousands of military funerals.

17’s Jim Scott’s conversation with Otto was featured in KGET’s Veterans Vignettes.

Otto died at his Bakersfield home with his son John at his side.