Local UFW chapter reacts to Trump announcement of mass deportations starting next week

The Trump Administration plans to move forward after announcing ICE will deport millions of people starting next week.

Reports of a plan targeting immigrant families has circulated in Washington for months.

A Trump administration official said there are more than one million immigrants fhr courts have ordered to be deported but are still in the United States.

A local chapter of the United Farm workers Foundation says it’s focused on making sure people know their rights.

Juana Carbajal of the UFW said “this is a time to empower our communities. A lot of times they get afraid, but most of the time they get afraid because they don’t know what to do. We here at the foundation already have material that we’re going to be passing out. We have actually the red cards which talk about know your rights. Everyone has rights whether you’re undocumented, we all have rights in the united states.”

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the UFW office.