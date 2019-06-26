Local trumpet player dies at 66

Last night Kern County lost a legendary trumpet player in the county where country is king.

John Hollins, 66, died Monday night, he is best known as an accomplished horn player, but was a carpenter by trade. The John Hollins Band is a very popular local band that has spent a lot of time entertaining crowds at various fund raising events and concert venues around Kern County.

Hollins grew up here in Bakersfield, he attended Castro Lane Elementary, Curran Middle School and West High School. He started playing the trumpet all the way back in grade school and never stopped playing.

People spoke of Hollins as being a soft-spoken man who treated everyone like a friend.

The cause of Hollins’ death has not been disclosed, but his health had been falling in the recent months.

He and his music will be missed here in Kern County.