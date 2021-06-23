Local trampolinist to compete at U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials in St. Louis

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In one month, the Olympic flame will be lit to signify the start of the most prolific two-week competition in sports.

While local trampolinist Chris Castiglione won’t make the trip to Tokyo, the Centennial High School graduate is well on his way to qualifying for the 2024 games in Paris.

The 18-year-old is in St. Louis this week participating in the U.S. Trials. Castiglione will compete in both trampoline and double mini senior slite competitions as he hopes to qualify for Team USA at future international competitions.