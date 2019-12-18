Local Toyota dealerships covering adoption fees at Kern County shelters this weekend

Kern County Animal Services has announced that North Bakersfield Toyota and Bill Wright Toyota will cover adoption fees for animals at all three shelters starting on Friday.

The dealerships will cover adoption fees on Friday, Saturday and Monday at the Bakersfield shelter, located at 3951 Fruitvale Avenue, as well as the Mojave and Lake Isabella shelters.

“I love seeing the shelters empty and especially knowing that the animals have a home and a family for Christmas. Helping in making this happen makes me truly happy,” said Steve Downs, owner of both businesses.

KCAS Director Nick Cullen thanked the dealerships in a press release for their efforts.

“We now know that this idea of finding homes for Kern County’s homeless pets is such a community effort,” he said. “We would never achieve finding so many forever homes for our shelter pets without support from local businesses like Bill Wright Toyota and North Bakersfield Toyota.”