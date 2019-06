On July 4, you might see a local car dealership in the national spotlight.

North Bakersfield Toyota is going to be featured in a commercial after it was picked out of every other Toyota outlet in the region.

Production crews were at the dealership Wednesday already at work on the commercial.

The dealership was picked because of its huge American flag and because the main entrance has a perfect view for shooting.

The commercial is set to air on the Fourth of July.