Local teen gets his wish granted: a makeover for his truck

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local teen receives a truck makeover thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Tyler, 20, who has been battling a heart condition since birth, wished for a makeover of his 2007 Ford F‐150 truck. His wish came true Thursday afternoon thanks to local businesses.

Despite enduring countless hours of grueling treatment, Tyler has remained hopeful, while thinking about the radical makeover of his beloved truck.

“I feel blessed. I’ve very blessed, oh my God,” said Tyler.

“It’s just something that we were very excited to contribute to. We’re very happy to help such a noble cause,” said Bono Saucedo, Outside Sales Representative for Parts Department



“That makes it all worth-while. Just to see his face, to see his smile. And especially, I’m endeared to, the older child, they tend to be a little more shy, you know, they’re a little more humble and I don’t know many teen boys that really want a lot of attention. So, to see Tyler so humbled, and so touched is, that’s what I love about my job. It’s the best,” said Catherine Anspach the Kern Community Manager for Make-A-Wish Foundation.

His truck got a new paint job, sound system, tires, other new additions.

Several local businesses have deeply discounted or donated their services towards the refurbishment including: Jim Burke Ford, H & S Bodyworks, Varner Bros, Inc., Custom Classic Upholstery, Tyack Tires, Bakersfield

Car Audio and ARMA Coatings.

Make‐A‐Wish creates life changing wishes for children with critical illnesses and is on a quest to bring every eligible local child’s wish to life.

Research has shown that a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey.

For more information about Make‐A‐Wish, visit necannv.wish.org.