Local teen delivers toys to sick children

All Kalli Klassen wanted to do was bring the same joy to children at Memorial Hospital she received 10 years ago. After the donation box, she setup was stolen Klassen doubted if that day would ever happen.

That box filled with stuffed animals they’d created for sick children was stolen from S. Elizabeth An Aton church in Northwest Bakersfield.

“She was very upset… very disheartened and then asked what to do to… I said start posting” said mom Ami cherry.

After that call to the community for help, the giving spirit of the golden empire took over.

“People were generous enough and touched by the story and responded in a great way,” said Msgr. Perry Kavookjian.

The donations came in droves, and the church ended up receiving more than 500 stuffed animals. Klassen was overwhelmed by the support.

“I just can’t believe the community would help me like that,” said Klassen.

Tuesday, she got to deliver those toys to the children herself. Reminding young Kalli of her own experiences in the hospital.

“In 2010 on my mom’s birthday I was diagnosed with valley fever and I was there for about six days and a couple of days while I was there, a couple of teens, other students, came and brought me different plush toys and it kind of brightened up my day and made me smile,” said Klassen.

He mother says Kalli was born for this kind of work.

“Callie gives a lot back to community … she’s been through a lot. This just goes to show what she’s capable of and it is just the beginning for her” said Cherry.