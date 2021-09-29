Local teachers honored in drive-thru celebration

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County teachers were celebrated for their hard work and dedication to their students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CityServe and the Kern Leadership Alliance teamed up to host the event at Bakersfield High School on Tuesday. Over 400 teachers registered to attend they recieved a dinner for two along with a bag full of classroom supplies.

Organizers say after everything they’ve been through, teachers deserve to feel special.

“CityServe and Kern Leadership Alliance just came together with an idea that we really wanted to bless our teachers this year. They’ve been through so much through the pandemic and really having to change everything they do — to try and teach our kids — and they’ve done it,” CityServe of Kern County director Robin Robinson said.

Most teachers have been back in classrooms for nearly a month as they continue to navigate the uncharted territories of teaching during a pandemic.