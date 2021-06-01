Local teacher celebrates end of the year with Dua Lipa freestyle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Josh King has done it again. You may remember him as the Tehachapi teacher that went viral back in 2019 for his Back to School Freestyle to hit song ‘Truth Hurts’ by Lizzo.

King teaches 3rd grade at Independence Elementary, where his previous video landed him on the New York City press circuit visiting the Strahan, Sarah and Keke show, and serving as a special correspondent at the Video Music Awards and the County Music Awards.

This morning, King delivered another freestyle, this time commemorating the last day of school to Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’.

The lyrics are below:

“If it’s time to getaway, you know it’s Summer vacay and you’re ready for the sunny side

No more zoom, chrome books, or textbooks just for a little awhile ready for that summer style

Sunscreen on my face, sunglasses on my eyes, the pool just the way I like

If you’re feeling ready for that last day of school bell ringing I know you really won’t dislike



Summer’s here, I’m ready for you

My vacation, I’m celebrating

My sandals on, there’s no more waiting

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah.



I want you, Summer, you’re no bummer

I need you Summer, come on bell just ring,

I’m celebrating

You, Summer, you’re no bummer

I need you Summer, come on bell just ring,

I’m celebrating”

