BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District is launching a formal investigation after a Centennial High School teacher was accused of using racial slurs toward a student.

The Bakersfield chapter of the NAACP took to social media this morning, saying a Centennial High teacher used the phrase “I can’t stand that…N-word,” in reference to a student. The NAACP says the teacher then used the N-word a second time.

The organization claims the brother of the insulted student confronted the teacher. The brother was then suspended for using profanity.

The post goes on to say the mother of the students filed a complaint with the district after the administration failed to act.

Officials at Kern High School District say they are aware of the accusations and have launched a formal investigation.