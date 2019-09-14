Local stuntman to attempt Guinness World Record at Bakersfield Speedway

A local stuntman is literally getting ready to go through walls to set a Guinness World Record this weekend.

Chuck Bittles, aka Chuck Crash, is getting ready to jump through 15 walls of fire and hopes to set the Guiness World Record by doing it.

He’ll donate part of the proceeds to the Richardson Center — a school for children with special needs — because his grandson has autism.

The current record is 13 walls of fire set by Vicki Golden about a month ago.

Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Bakersfield Speedway. Bittles will attempt the record during halftime.