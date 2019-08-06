Local students graduate from local Hispanic chamber’s ‘Energy and Agriculture Academy’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)- It’s a chance to plant the seeds of a career in agriculture or energy in the minds of local students.

50 students graduated Monday night from the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s “Energy and Agriculture Academy.”

The graduating class includes students from local high schools, Bakersfield College, California State University of Bakersfield and Fresno State.

“That’s our vision of this academy, that they go out and they learn about energy and ag. If they want to go away to college our hope is they come back to Bakersfield because there are so many job opportunities here locally in the agriculture industry and the energy sectors,” said Jay Tamsi the President and CEO of KCHCC.

The academy is primarily funded by chevron but also has the support of the Kern Energy Foundation, Aera Energy and California Resources Corporation.