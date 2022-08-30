BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The “Housing and Opportunity Foundation” set a goal to open a free library for local Low-Income Public Housing sites in Bakersfield but lacked the funding to get the project off the ground.

Organizers say it’s all thanks to this local student, Mukul Anand, a senior at Stockdale High School.

He helped raise $15-thousand with the largest contribution coming from Kern Health Systems.

Monday the group presented a check to create the “Bowers Book Depot and Free Library” on Robinson Street, according to organizers.

“My parents were fortunate enough to take me to the Kern County Library and I was able to have books in my local school. So recognizing that sort of need, and lack of books I guess, I wanted to be able to recreate that environment for kids growing up now, you know many years after me,” Mukul Anand said.

Anand says he not only hopes people will enjoy the free library and find a passion for literacy but he also wants other teens in our area to get involved with their community and volunteer to fill a need like this one.