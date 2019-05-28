Local student competing in Scripps National Spelling Bee

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A local student is competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee this week.

Gabriel Nobleza, 14, is one of the 565 spellers competing in the spelling bee this week.

The 8th grader attends Pioneer School in Delano. He and his family came to the United States when he was just 2-years-old.

Gabriel and 11 million other students started their journeys to the spelling bee more than eight months ago, but only a few hundred made it to the national competition in Fort Washington, Maryland.

The spellers represent schools nationwide, grades first through eighth, with the youngest speller being just 7-years-old.

Bee Week kicked off Monday with a preliminary test.

Tuesday morning, students took the stage for the first round of on-stage spelling.

They're all vying for the title of the nation's top speller. A $50,000 dollar cash prize, trophy and bragging rights come along with it.

Gabriel's first word to spell was "petrel", which is a kind of seabird. He spelled it correctly.