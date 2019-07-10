Local, state, federal officials to host town hall in Trona following earthquakes

Rose Ann Austin, top left, walks past an earthquake-damaged brick fence on her family’s property Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Trona, Calif. Crews in Southern California assessed damage to cracked and burned buildings, broken roads, leaking water and gas lines and other infrastructure Saturday after the largest earthquake the region has seen in nearly 20 years jolted an area from Sacramento to Las Vegas to Mexico. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Officials in Trona will host a town hall meeting Wednesday to discuss local recovery efforts following last week’s 6.4 and 7.1 magnitude earthquakes that hit the area.

The meeting is scheduled for July 10 beginning at 10 a.m. at Trona High School located at 83600 Trona Road.

San Bernardino County officials, state and federal officials will be in attendance to update residents on services in the area and answer questions.

President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency for California allowing federal agencies to administer aid to people affected by the earthquakes in Kern and San Bernardino counties.