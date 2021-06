BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — June 21 is National Go Skateboarding Day and many took part, including some here in town.

National Go Skateboarding Day was created by the International Association of Skateboard Companies in 2004 to help make skateboarding more accessible.

Local skaters took part at Beach Park on Monday, where a “Happy Go Skateboarding Day!” sign was spotted. Since June 21 is the longest day of the year, skaters have more daylight hours to enjoy their favorite activity.