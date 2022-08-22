BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Bakersfield’s Sikh community held an orientation on Sunday for the county’s first-ever Sikh Sunday school.

Its focus is on teaching the Punjabi language and the history and culture of Sikh people, located on Stine Road in Southwest Bakersfield.

“Such a wonderful feeling to build a school here and allow our community to come. We’re nearly 200 enrolled students. Registered, paid. On top of that we’ve had at least 10 to 15 walk-ins. They want to enroll, so we’re going to enroll them today as well,” Harpinder Singh, administration team at Guru Angad Darbar Khalsa School, said.

Classes start at this new school next Sunday.