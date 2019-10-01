Local shrine to memorialize unborn children

A groundbreaking for a shrine dedicated to the unborn was held at a local Catholic church Monday.

Formerly known as Our Lady of Guadalupe, it is now shrine of Our Lady of Copatroness of the Unborn.

The church aims to honor unborn babies, as hundreds of families have been holding he remains of their miscarried babies.

Bishop Joseph Brennan of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno gave his blessing at the event.

The planned memorial will be a bronze statue of Mary and Joseph cradling a baby.

Organizer Virginia Santos says the memorial will serve hundreds of families that have kept the remains of the their unborn babies.

Families will also have the option to have the remains buried at the memorial and have a plaque with the child’s name.