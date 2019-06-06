Local Selena tribute singer may perform on inaugural cruise

Local Selena tribute singer KatG is currently in the running to perform on the inaugural “Como La Flor” cruise. The 3-day trip will set sail September 25, 2020 out of Long Beach and head to Ensenada, Mexico.

Some of the featured acts include Selena’s former husband Chris Perez and his band Grupo Metal, and KatG is looking to add her name to that list. The singer performs locally often, most notably at tribute shows held annually at Elements downtown. Organizers say the “Bidi Bidi Bakersfield” favorite is on their short list, but she needs to add 30 attendees to their roster to secure her spot.

She hopes that anyone who has already decided to make the trip will use her promo code “KatG” to help her “represent Bakersfield and all the Selena fans who are here celebrating her legacy.”

The cruise’s site says fans only need to put $100 down initially. Cruisers will pay $999 per person per cabin overall, and can space out payments. Using KatG’s promo code will deduct $50 from that total. Booking can be done here.

Meantime, here at home, the 5th annual Bidi Bidi Bakersfield event is scheduled for Saturday, June 29th at Elements Venue. General admission tickets are $10, $20 for VIP and are available for purchase at eventbrite.com.