BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local second grader used reward money she received for getting straight A’s to donate new toys and treats to the dogs at Kern County Animal Services on Thursday.

KCAS said in a Facebook post that second grader Kylie received money from her parents for getting straight A’s on her report card, but instead of spending the money on herself, she decided to treat some furry friends.

“Thank you Kylie, they were excited!” said the shelter.