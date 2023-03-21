BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Edible Schoolyard Kern County will hold its annual spring plant sale as an opportunity for community members to learn about plants while purchasing materials for their own gardens at home, according to a news release.

Edible School Yard Kern County garden educators and partners from local educational institutions such as Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield will host workshops to help kickstart the home gardening process for attendees and educate them on areas such as soil fertility and basic gardening, the release says.

Edible Schoolyard Kern County’s spring plant sale will take place on April 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Buena Vista Edible Schoolyard at 6520 Buena Vista Rd.

Click here for more information.