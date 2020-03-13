Local schools react to the Coronavirus outbreak

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – As coronavirus concerns grow across the globe, schools in our community are taking extra precautions to protect students.

“I am definitely scared, just how things are going right now with the growing cases,” said Cameron Ton, Bakersfield College student.

Many classes at BC are getting moved to online courses.

“Our goal is to really get those students to complete the semester on time,” said Cindy Collier, acting director of the Student Health and Wellness Center. “We’re working on creative strategies, it is not our goal to delay any students completing their courses.”

The campus has also upped its sanitizing stations and began promoting healthy habits among students.

At Cal State Bakersfield classes are also getting moved online.

“There’s been heightened anxiety here at CSUB,” said Lynnette Zelezny, CSUB president. “Even with no recorded cases here in Kern County, we wanted to respond and listen to their concerns. We have announced that CSUB will immediately transition to alternative delivery of our coursework from this day until the end of the semester.”

At this time students are in the middle of midterms, so the campus is allowing them to do in-class exams until the end of next week. Starting Monday the 16, teachers will have four workdays to convert their classes online. There will be no class on these days.

Following the four days, most classes will be converted online with the exception of art classes and labs.

Students at residence halls will be able to stay there and all dining services will also remain open.

“We know that this type of transition will put stress on students, but we think this is the best practice for this situation,” said Zelezny.

The Kern High School District has canceled all athletic events outside of Kern County. It has put additional sanitizer stations across campuses and has advised its cleaning staff to undergo additional cleaning procedures.

The Bakersfield City School District says they have also increased cleaning efforts and are currently focusing on educating their students to wash their hands more often.

“We actually made the call with Governor Gavin Newsom and the department of public health to cancel all non-essential trips, events that our schools may be involved in,” said Tabitha Mills, BCSD public information officer.

At this time neither district plans to close campuses. But if that were to happen the district’s advice to parents not to be concerned about where their child will eat during the closure.

On Tuesday, the California Department of Education received a special waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that will enable a school district to provide meals to students during a coronavirus-related closure.

Both BCSD and KHSD qualify.

Graduation ceremonies, still months away, prom and grad night events have not been affected as of now. We also reached out to all Bakersfield school districts. They said they are all following the department of public health’s guidelines and information about these steps on their website.