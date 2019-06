Kids and teens who get free or reduced lunch during the school year can get free meals this summer.

Any child 18-years-old and younger can eat free at designated sites across the country.

The summer food service program, also known as the summer meals program, is a federally funded state administered program.

In 2018, the Summer Food Service Program provided nutritious meals and snacks to more than 2 million children during summer vacation.

To find an approved location, visit this link.