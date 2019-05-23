Local schools celebrate first year of 'Waste Hunger, Not Food' program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Local schools are celebrating a year of saving good food from being tossed in the trash.

"Waste Hunger, Not Food" is a public health program that gathers up leftover food at school cafeterias so it can be given to people in need.

Public Health celebrated the program with Virginia Avenue Elementary School on Wednesday morning.

Superintendent Michael Coleman says they joined the program because it didn't make sense that food was being wasted.

"We had a lot of food that, at the end of a lunch period, that the kids never ate and for a lot of various reasons, a lot of that food would end up in the waste," Coleman said. "When we just noticed a lot of people were struggling today, it didn't make a lot of sense."

The program's website says more than 263,000 pounds of food have been saved.