BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local school has been hit by a selfish act, according to a social media post.

Recently, a post on social media alleged someone broke into Virginia Avenue School in the Fairfax District. The author of the post stated that she is a teacher at the school and the smart board had been stolen from her classroom.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies responded to alarms in the early hours of Wednesday. They also said four reports have been made in the past two months at the Virginia Avenue School campus.

“That school has been a target, but we have other schools in our district that have also been a target at times,” said Lora Brown, Fairfax School District Superintendent. “And it’s generally the schools that have been older facilities. We have two schools that are older, and they seem to be targeted more than our newer schools.”

Brown said older campuses tend to attract thieves looking for copper wire. Now, the school district is making sure they’re prepared after the smart board thefts happened just days away from classes.

“Right now, we are definitely trying to focus on the students. Tomorrow is the first day of school, and we look forward to welcoming back 2,700 students coming to school,” Brown said. “Teaching is valuable, teachers’ expertise is such a value, and we always want to make sure that they have the resources that they need, so that they can teach the students to their best ability. So we always try to have contingency plans in place, so when things happen, they have resources available to them to help them.”

Brown says projectors are being used to replace the stolen smart boards in the meantime.