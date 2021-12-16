Local school districts respond to threats trending on TikTok

FILE – This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. (AP Photo/File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — School districts in Kern County are alerting parents to posts on social media threatening violence at campuses on Friday, Dec. 17. And while the threats are not specific to local schools, officials say they are monitoring them and take them seriously.

Parents of Kern High School District, Bakersfield City School District, Norris School District students received notices of the situation Thursday. KHSD said district police and local law enforcement are aware of the posts circulating on social media and would investigate threats made to schools.

The district says the posts are part of a national trend this week about possible violence on school campuses on Friday, Dec. 17. Norris School District officials said the posts circulating on TikTok referred to threats “for every school in the USA, even elementary.”

Districts are also calling on parents to talk to their kids about sharing or participating in the trends that threaten school safety and for students to report to administrators or law enforcement any posting of a potential threat.

TikTok issued a statement Thursday saying the company is working with law enforcement investigating any threats.