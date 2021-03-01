Local school counselor helping students, families in need during pandemic presented with $1K gift card from Vallarta Supermarkets

Lauren Figueroa, a school counselor at Ridgeview High School, was presented with a $1,000 gift card from Vallarta Supermarkets for her efforts in helping struggling students and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lauren Figueroa, a school counselor at Ridgeview High School, was presented with a $1,000 gift card from Vallarta Supermarkets on Monday for helping struggling students and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Figueroa is also the homeless liaison at Ridgeview High School. Figueroa and other staff members have been delivering school lunches to hotels, trailers and multi-family homes. They noticed many families needed more support, and a group of staff members made private donations to help provide resources to the students.

“We’ve seen an increase in our homeless population at Ridgeview High School, so (we do) whatever we can do to support them,” Figueroa said. “We’ve taken clothing, etc. whatever they may need.”

Vallarta Supermarkets heard about Figueroa’s story and wanted to help. They had a virtual surprise for Figueroa where they presented her with the gift card and flowers to recognize her efforts.