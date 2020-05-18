Local salon owner, cancer survivor at risk of losing all three business locations amid COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Corina Carillo was in the medical field for ten years before she decided to make a life-changing career change.

“Six years ago, I had a few hundred dollars in my pocket and a big dream,” said Carrillo.

That dream led to two local beauty salons, a small beauty supply store, and a facility that educates beauty professionals to further their skills.

Then the novel coronavirus pandemic reached Kern County.

Today, all of Carrillo’s shops sit empty and says she’s been bleeding financially, waiting on the state’s stay at home order to lift.

“If we go one more month with our doors closed, what I built in 6 years will be gone,” said Carillo.

The local business owner is no stranger to hard times.

While she was battling cancer three years ago, Carrillo continued to put blood, sweat, and tears into the house of beauty. She said she spent thousands on her bills and is using up her savings. the struggle isn’t just her own.

Carrillo’s employees are also having a hard time staying afloat.

“Some of my team members are struggling to put food on their table,” said the local business owner.

Carrillo said many Downtown Bakersfield entrepreneurs are in the same boat, but she says she’s heard little to nothing from local officials.

“I don’t feel like they’re doing enough to fight for people,” said the local business owner. “Downtown Bakersfield has some of the highest numbers of entrepreneurs and small businesses. If our city council members are not helping- we just want your voices, we want our voices to be heard. they’re going to lose a lot of business downtown.”

Carrillo added that beauty professionals, especially in our state, have the strictest sanitation laws to follow to provide a clean, safe environment for their clients.

“There is no reason that we take 1600 hours of our class time to get our license and most of it is on sanitation, it’s on disinfection, is on proper cleaning procedures for us to be told ‘you are phase 3, you are not essential’.”

Essential or not, the local business owner will not give up until her three locations re-open.

“I may not be an essential worker, but my business is essential to me,” said Carillo. “I may not be an essential worker but my clients are essential to my living. that is not just for me, it’s for my team. I continue to fight for them.”

At this time, Carrillo is in a process to receive a small business loan but even then, it still won’t be enough to cover the rent.

For now, she has been pushing for product sales and porch drop off, which is barely helping her stay afloat.