Local runner crosses finish line of every race with mother-in-law suffering from Alzheimer's

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The third annual Bakersfield Marathon was just over two weeks ago, but many are still talking about a scene that took place at the finish line.

People were touched by what appeared to be a man helping a woman cross the finish line.

The duo was runner Jose Garcia and his 77-year-old mother-in-law Odilia Esparza.

While Esparza didn't actually run the race, she crosses the finish line of nearly every race Garcia runs.

"It's something special for me," said Garcia. "I always have the support of my mother-in-law in any race that I have, so I always decide to go across the line with her. She is my inspiration, in the point that she was so active in the moment when she was okay."

Esparza was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2010. Since then she's lost her ability to walk and speak. Before her diagnoses, she rarely sat still.

"We would always have to go walking or exercising or you know, she loves hiking-- she's done the 5ks in the prior life," said Esparza's daughter Daniela Esparza.

Garcia started competing about seven years ago, doing everything from half marathons to full marathons and Spartan races, always drawing inspiration from his mother-in-law.

Esparza sits on the sideline in her wheelchair every race, until the very end when Garcia picks her up and walks her to the finish line.

"When I carry her I try to show people, they are still alive," said Garcia. "If they can do it by themselves, I will, or [Odilia] will, but I feel myself by pulling her off of the chair, she's still alive."

While her dad runs the marathons, 8-year-old Jasid Garcia follows in his footsteps, running the 5k race at the last two Bakersfield Marathons. Then, with Esparza by their side the three finish the race Jose Gracia started.

"It's fun because I know she's still alive, just people don't understand," said Jasid. "It's exciting seeing my grandma actually crossing."

The family hopes their story inspires others.

"Regardless of this ugly disease, she's still in there and she's still striving and fighting for life," said Daniela. "So why can't we help that with her and us being there for her and us doing what we can to provide that for her the way we do."

Jose and his mother-in-law already have a full calendar of races for the up coming year and, of course, they plan to cross the finish lines together.

Local runner crosses finish line of every race with mother-in-law suffering from Alzheimer's