BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rite Aid on Olive Drive and Jewetta Avenue raised the most money for the Children’s Miracle Network as part of a nationwide contest.

Due to their efforts, $25,000 will be awarded to the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital. The first-place store nationally was set to receive an additional $25,000 for their local Children’s Miracle Network.

Across the nation, Rite Aids were able to raise more than $956,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network.