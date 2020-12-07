Local restaurants to sue Governor Newsom for Stay at Home Order

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The state’s stay at home order will go into effect at midnight. Some restaurants will follow the state’s stay at home order and close their doors when the clock strikes midnight.

“It is what it is,” said Noah Bowden, Manager at JIN Sushi. “There’s nothing we can do to argue with it at this point. We’re just following the guidelines that we’ve been told.”

Others are pushing back. Nineteen local restaurants will soon file a lawsuit against Governor Gavin Newsom. These restaurants include KC Steakhouse and Hungry Hunter and they employ more than four hundred people. Their claim is that the Governor cannot take their business without compensating them. But experts are urging Californians to comply.

“I don’t think California has a choice at this moment,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, Coordinator of White House Corona Virus Task Force. “Governors and mayors across this great country want to make sure the hospitals are available to every American that needs care.”

The governor says any regions with less than 15% icu capacity must implement the stay at home order. San Joaquin Valley’s ICU capacity dropped by two percent over night. It’s now at 6.6%. That’s lower than any other region in the state.

“If we had all worn our mask, if we had not gathered outside of our household, your governor would not be making these recommendations at this point,” Dr. Birx said.

The stay at home order means restaurants can only open for takeout or delivery.

All bars, breweries, personal services and hair salons are supposed to shut down completely.

The state will look at regional ICU capacities again on December 28th. The stay at home order will remain in place if San Joaquin Valley doesn’t improve.